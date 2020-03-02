European Markets Close Higher After Volatile Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled after a firm start on Monday, but recovered gradually to close higher with investors making some purchases amid optimism about monetary easing measures from global central banks.

The spread of the novel coronavirus, which originated from China, to over 50 countries, rendered the mood bearish and took a toll of global stocks last week.

Last Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid the evolving risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bank of England said it would take all necessary steps to maintain market stability.

In Asia, the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda pledged to take steps to stabilize markets. The central bank will monitor the developments carefully and offer sufficient liquidity via market operations and asset purchases, Kuroda said in an emergency statement.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.09%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed up 1.13%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.44% and Switzerland's SMI ended up 1.22%, while Germay's DAX declined 0.27%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Netherland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed on a firm note.

Austria, Iceland, Ireland, Italy and Russia ended weak.

In France, Carrefour gained more than 4% and L'Oreal spurted about 2.7%. Sanofi, Pernod Ricard, Schneider Electric, Thales, Total, Veolia Environment and Air Liquide gained 1.7 to 2%. Vivendi, Louis Vuitton, Accor and Saint Gobain also closed with strong gains.

On the other hand, Peugeot, Capgement, Renault, Credit Agricole, Publicis Groupe, Unibail Rodamco and Societe Generale lost 2 to 4.3%.

In the German market, RWE, Beiersdorf, Meck, Fresenius, Vonovia, Muench.Rueckvers, Wirecard and E.ON gained 1 to 4%.

Lufthansa declined more than 6%. MTU Aero, Deutsche bank, Continental, Siemens, Deutsche Post, Adidas, HeidelbergCement, Daimler and BMW also ended notably lower.

In the U.K. market, Hikma Pharma surged up 6.25% and Rentokil International gained about 6%. Ocadao, Morrison Supermarkets and Experian gained 4.5 to 5.3%.

International Consolidated Air declined more than 8%. Carnival ended lower by about 4.2%, while Barclays, Whitbread and EasyJet lost 3.4 to 3.7%.

In economic news, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) downgraded its global growth outlook on Monday, saying the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on economic prospects is set to be severe.

The Paris-based think tank lowered the global growth projection for this year by 0.5%, while prospects for China was revised down markedly, with growth seen slipping below 5% this year.

In the Interim Economic Assessment, the OECD said global GDP growth is projected to drop to 2.4% in 2020 from an already weak 2.9% in 2019. The forecast for 2021 was trimmed to 3.3% from 3.6%.

The OECD urged governments to act swiftly and forcefully to overcome the coronavirus and its economic impact. If downside risks materialise, and growth appears set to be much weaker for an extended period, then co-ordinated multilateral actions should be taken, the agency added.

The UK manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in ten months in February as domestic demand continued to recover on the back of reduced political uncertainty, survey data from IHS Markit showed.

Another report from the Bank of England showed that mortgage approvals for house purchase, which is an indicator for future lending, increased to the highest level in nearly four years in January.

The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.7 in February from 50.0 in January. However, this was below the earlier flash estimate of 51.9.

Eurozone manufacturing activity contracted only marginally and at the slowest pace for the past year in February, final survey data from IHS Markit showed.

The factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 49.2 in February from 47.9 in January. This was slightly above the flash score of 49.1.

Although the PMI has recorded below the 50.0 no-change mark for 13 months in succession, February's reading marked not only a one-year high, but also a second successive monthly rise in the index.

