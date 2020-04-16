European Markets Close Higher

(RTTNews) - European markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with investors reacting to reports that some countries in the continent have begun plans to ease lockdown restrictions following a drop in new coronavirus infections.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.58%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved up 0.55%, Germany's DAX added 0.21% and Switzerland's SMI climbed up 1.28%, while France's CAC 40 edged down 0.08%.

Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Sweden and Turkey closed higher.

Austria, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Spain declined, while Belgium, Finland, Greece and Ukraine ended flat.

In Germany, Fresenius Medical Care gained 3.7%. Merck moved up 3.1%. Henkel, E.ON, Deutsche Bank, SAP, Infineon Technologies, ThyssenKrupp, BMW and Volkswagen gained 1.4 to 2.3%.

HeidelbergCement, Lufthansa, Allianz and Adidas ended notably lower.

In the French market, Dassault Systemes jumped nearly 6%, TechnipFMC surged up 4.7% and Capgemini gained 3.6%, while Sanofi, Atos, Veolia and Michelin ended stronger by 2 to 2.5%.

On the other hand, Publicis Groupe, Vivendi, Bouygues, Accor, Peugeot, BNP Paribas, Valeo, Renault and Airbus Group lost 2 to 5.4%.

In the U.K. market, Evraz and Hiscox both climbed up more than 8%. Barratt Developments gained 7.2% and Auto Trader Group surged up 6.5%. Fresnillo, Rentokil Initial, GlaxoSmithKline, Experian, Informa and Ocado Group gained 4 to 5%.

Shares of Swiss drug manufacturer Novartis rose sharply after the company said it has collaborated with TScan Therapeutics for the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) therapies to treat solid tumors.

In economic news, British retail sales declined at a record pace in March due to measures taken to fight the spread of coronavirus, data from the British Retail Consortium, or BRC, showed.

According to BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor, retail sales decreased 4.3% on a yearly basis in March, the sharpest fall since records began in 1995. At the same time, like-for-like sales declined 3.5% from the same period last year.

Eurozone industrial production dropped marginally in February, ahead of COVID-19 containment measures began to be widely introduced among member countries.

Industrial production fell by less-than-expected 0.1% month-on-month in February, reversing a 2.3% rise in January, data from Eurostat revealed Thursday. Output was forecast to drop 0.2%.

Production of capital goods and durable consumer goods decreased 1.5% and 2%, respectively. Meanwhile, intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods gained 0.4%, each. Energy output recovered in February, up 0.7%.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined at a faster pace of 1.9% after easing 1.7% in January. Economists had forecast a 2% decrease.

Data from Destatis showed German consumer price index rose 1.4% year-on-year in March after a 1.7% increase in each of the previous two months. The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate released on March 30.

The latest inflation rate was the lowest since November, when it was 1.1%.

Switzerland's producer and import prices declined in March, mainly due to lower prices for petroleum products, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. The producer and import prices fell 2.7% year-on-year in March. Economists had expected a 3.7% decline.

