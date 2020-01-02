US Markets

European markets cheer China policy easing, trade progress

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares started the new decade on a strong note on Thursday as China further eased monetary policy to prop up the economy, with concrete indications of an imminent U.S.-China trade deal also lifting the mood.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Jan 2 (Reuters) - European shares started the new decade on a strong note on Thursday as China further eased monetary policy to prop up the economy, with concrete indications of an imminent U.S.-China trade deal also lifting the mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.5% at 0807 GMT, after declining for two straight sessions as investors locked in gains from a strong December rally.

Caution had crept in towards the end of 2019 about how long the U.S.-China trade truce would last, but U.S. President Donald Trump brightened the mood on Tuesday by saying the Phase 1 agreement would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.

On Wednesday, China's central bank said it would lower the reserve requirement ratio for banks for the eighth time since 2018, with the latest cut freeing up around 800 billion yuan ($115 billion).

Focus now turns to Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) manufacturing data for Germany and the euro zone due later in the day.

In company news, Airbus AIR.PA rose 2.3% after Reuters reported that the company became the world's largest planemaker for the first time since 2011 after delivering a forecast-beating 863 aircraft in 2019.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular