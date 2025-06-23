European Market Regulator Investigates Potential Shutterstock-Getty Images Merger

(RTTNews) - Monday, the Competition and Markets Authority or CMA announced its plan to investigate the anticipated acquisition of Shutterstock, Inc. by Getty Images Holdings.

The market regulator intends to check whether the merger of two of the world's most recognized creative platforms would result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom.

However, the CMA has not yet launched a formal investigation into the potential acquisition deal.

In a press release, the CMA stated that it is inviting comments from interest parties, who can share their views on the impact that the transaction could have on competition in the nation.

In the pre-market hours, SSTK is trading at $18.49, up 0.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

