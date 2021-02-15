European market operator Euronext hires UBS' Novelli as new chairman

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock market operator Euronext ENX.PA has hired Piero Novelli, a co-president at Swiss bank UBS UBS.G, to become its new chairman, Euronext said on Monday.

Novelli has been co-president of the Investment Bank of UBS and a member of UBS' Executive Board since October 2018.

Earlier this month Euronext, which aims to close its 4.3-billion-euro ($5.22 billion) acquisition of Borsa Italiana from the London Stock Exchange LSEG.L in the first half of 2021, reported higher-than-expected annual revenues.

($1 = 0.8239 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

