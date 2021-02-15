ENX

European market operator Euronext hires UBS' Novelli as new chairman

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Pan-European stock market operator Euronext has hired Piero Novelli, a co-president at Swiss bank UBS, to become its new chairman, Euronext said on Monday.

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock market operator Euronext ENX.PA has hired Piero Novelli, a co-president at Swiss bank UBS UBS.G, to become its new chairman, Euronext said on Monday.

Novelli has been co-president of the Investment Bank of UBS and a member of UBS' Executive Board since October 2018.

Earlier this month Euronext, which aims to close its 4.3-billion-euro ($5.22 billion) acquisition of Borsa Italiana from the London Stock Exchange LSEG.L in the first half of 2021, reported higher-than-expected annual revenues.

($1 = 0.8239 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENX UBS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters