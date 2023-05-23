European luxury stocks suffer heavy drops after stellar run

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Shares in European luxury goods makers suffered heavy losses on Tuesday as investors took profit after a stellar run for the sector amid signs of weakening demand in United States.

The STOXX Europe Luxury 10 .STXLUXP fell 4% by 1339 GMT, putting the index on track for its biggest one-day drop since mid-December. The broader European market .STOXX was down 0.4%

LVMH LVMH.PA, Europe's most valuable company, fell 4.3%, having gained more than 20% so far this year. Peers Hermes HRMS.PA and Kering PRTP.PA fell 5.4% and 2.7% respectively.

Deutsche Bank said it was time for investors to be "more selective" on luxury stocks, citing signs of softening U.S. growth and despite robust China momentum and a resilient European market.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Alun John)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; On Twitter https://twitter.com/damasoni))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.