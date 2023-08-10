European luxury and travel stocks gain as China lifts bans on group tours

MILAN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Luxury and travel stocks were among the leading gainers in Europe on Thursday as investors cheered China's decision to lift a ban on group tours in the United States and other key markets.

A gauge of top luxury stocks .STXLUXP was up 1.9% while the region's travel and leisure index .SXTP gained 1%, both outperforming a positive market.

Shares in luxury group LVMH LVMH.PA rose 2%, while Air France AIRF.PA led gains in the travel sector, up 1.9%.

China said on Thursday it had lifted pandemic-era restrictions on group tours for more countries, including key markets such as the United States, Japan, South Korea and Australia in a potential boon for their tourism industries.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

