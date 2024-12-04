European Lithium Updates Director’s Interest Holdings

European Lithium Ltd. (AU:EUR) has released an update.
European Lithium Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Carter acquiring 5 million performance rights following a shareholder resolution. This adjustment reflects ongoing strategic moves within the company, potentially impacting their market positioning. Investors may find these developments noteworthy as they consider the company’s future growth trajectory.
