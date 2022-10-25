US Markets
EUR

European Lithium to merge with blank check firm Sizzle Acquisition

Contributor
Jaskiran Singh Reuters
Published

Australia-listed European Lithium Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell down its stake in the Wolfsberg lithium project and merge with blank check firm Sizzle Acquisition Corp to form a new lithium exploration and development company.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia-listed European Lithium Ltd EUR.AX said on Wednesday it would sell down its stake in the Wolfsberg lithium project and merge with blank check firm Sizzle Acquisition Corp SZZL.O to form a new lithium exploration and development company.

Upon closing of the deal, European Lithium will be issued $750 million worth of shares, equal to a stake of about 80% in the new company, Critical Metals Corp, which will be listed on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EURSZZL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular