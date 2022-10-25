European Lithium to merge with blank check firm Sizzle Acquisition

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia-listed European Lithium Ltd EUR.AX said on Wednesday it would sell down its stake in the Wolfsberg lithium project and merge with blank check firm Sizzle Acquisition Corp SZZL.O to form a new lithium exploration and development company.

Upon closing of the deal, European Lithium will be issued $750 million worth of shares, equal to a stake of about 80% in the new company, Critical Metals Corp, which will be listed on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

