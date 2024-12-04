European Lithium Suspends Trading Amid Capital Raising News

European Lithium Ltd. (AU:EUR) has released an update.
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) has initiated a trading halt pending an upcoming announcement regarding a capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until the company releases the announcement or when trading resumes on December 9, 2024. Investors will be closely watching for details that could impact EUR’s stock performance.
