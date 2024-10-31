News & Insights

European Lithium Plans Major Securities Issuance

October 31, 2024 — 04:20 am EDT

European Lithium Ltd. (AU:EUR) has released an update.

European Lithium Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of 45 million performance rights as part of a new securities placement. This move may attract attention from investors looking to engage with the company’s growth potential in the lithium sector. The issuance is scheduled to take place on December 2, 2024.

