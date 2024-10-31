European Lithium Plans Major Securities Issuance

European Lithium Ltd. (AU:EUR) has released an update.

European Lithium Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of 45 million performance rights as part of a new securities placement. This move may attract attention from investors looking to engage with the company’s growth potential in the lithium sector. The issuance is scheduled to take place on December 2, 2024.

For further insights into AU:EUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.