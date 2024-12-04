European Lithium Ltd. Director’s New Stake Acquisition

European Lithium Ltd. (AU:EUR) has released an update.

European Lithium Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of Director Malcolm Day, who has acquired 15 million performance rights. This change was made following a resolution at the company’s recent AGM. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could signal future strategic moves by the company.

