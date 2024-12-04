European Lithium Issues 45 Million Performance Rights

European Lithium Ltd. (AU:EUR) has released an update.

European Lithium Ltd. has announced the issuance of 45 million unquoted performance rights, marking a strategic move in their financial operations. These securities, not intended for ASX quotation, are part of a previously disclosed transaction. This development may influence investor interests and market dynamics as the company expands its financial strategies.

