European Lithium Celebrates Milestone in Critical Metals Corp.

European Lithium Ltd. reports a significant milestone with the SEC’s effectiveness declaration of Critical Metals Corp.’s Form F-1 registration. The company holds an 83.03% stake in Critical Metals, valued at approximately US$755 million, aligning with the vision to supply lithium for Europe’s EV and battery industries. Critical Metals Corp., with its flagship Wolfsberg Lithium Project, is poised to become a major lithium product producer in Europe.

