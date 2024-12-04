European Lithium Adjusts Director’s Interests

European Lithium Ltd. (AU:EUR) has released an update.
European Lithium Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mykhailo Zhernov acquiring 5 million performance rights. This acquisition, resolved at the recent AGM, highlights strategic adjustments in the company’s leadership interests. The move signifies potential future growth and value for shareholders.
