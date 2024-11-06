News & Insights

European Lithium Acquires Major Stake in Cyclone Metals

November 06, 2024 — 08:24 pm EST

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

European Lithium Limited has become a substantial holder in Cyclone Metals Limited, acquiring an 11.5% voting power through the purchase and conversion of debt into 1,180,256,849 fully paid ordinary shares. This significant investment indicates European Lithium’s growing interest in Cyclone Metals, potentially influencing the latter’s future strategic directions.

