European junk debt insurance, bank CDS rise as virus selloff resumes

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring low-grade European debt and some major European banks against default climbed further on Wednesday as a rollout of large scale support measures to mitigate the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak failed to immediately calm markets.

The iTraxx Europe crossover index ITEXO5Y=MG of credit default swaps (CDS), which measures the cost of insuring exposure to a basket of sub-investment grade European companies, jumped 35 bps from Tuesday's close to 645 bps, data from IHS Markit showed.

Five-year credit default swaps for European lenders also rose with UniCredit CRDI.MI, UNIC5YEUAM=MG and Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, DB5YEUSM=MG both adding 7 bps to 237 bps and 143 bps respectively.

