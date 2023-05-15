News & Insights

European junk corporate default rate could hit 3.6% in March 2024 - S&P Global

May 15, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Chiara Elisei for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Rating agency S&P Global said on Monday that it expects default rates for European companies carrying sub-investment grade ratings to rise to 3.6% in March 2024 from 2.8% this March, as a combination of rising borrowing costs, sluggish growth and elevated input costs takes its toll.

Under a pessimistic scenario of prolonged growth slowdown or recession, the firm warned that corporate default rates could hit 5.5% in Europe next March.

In a best case scenario the default rate could fall to 1.75%, S&P added.

