European investors look to pick up US junk bargains

LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - European high-yield investors with flexible mandates say they are favouring US junk bonds after the Federal Reserve's intervention into the asset class and that it could act as an incentive for more Yankee issuers to head to the US dollar market.

The euro high-yield market is without a deal for more than seven weeks - its longest stretch since the 2011-12 eurozone crisis, according to JP Morgan.

In contrast, US$11.625bn of bonds have priced in the US high-yield market since it reopened last month (including cruise company Carnival) and that was before the Fed's announcement last Thursday that it has broadened its corporate bond purchase programme to include fallen angels. Five more borrowers stepped into the market on Monday.

"On the margin it does favour the US as there appears to be a willingness to support capital markets functioning," said one London-based high-yield investor.

"Of course, the ECB could do something similar - and if it does there will be price upside there too...so you still need to be geographically diversified and focus on fundamentals."

European high-yield bankers have struggled to find willing borrowers in euros. In recent weeks both Carnival and Ardagh - two issuers with some natural euro funding needs - have opted to head to the larger market.

That is partly because the US dollar market represents a much bigger pool of liquidity.

Investors said that the Fed's potential participation in the corporate bond market, which now includes companies that have been downgraded to Double B since March 22 and buying high-yield ETFs, isn't a cure-all.

"We estimate that Fed buying of ETFs is around 1% of the market (max) and that isn't a driver right now - hence the ETF retracement yesterday," said one investor.

"The market is assuming this is just the start and the Fed will support more high-yield but this is just an assumption. Certainly you would want to buy the companies that the Fed is buying - but it doesn't mean that default rates will be much lower as some businesses will still be hit by an economic slowdown."

A second investor agreed, saying that the Fed's actions are more about the signalling than the end product.

"Whenever you see central banks come out with aggressive responses, it's never as good as you think if you dig below the surface," he said.

"But even if the eligibility list is not as long as you think it is, there's nothing to say the Fed won't go further in order to reassure the market - and investors are more excited about that than the underlying details."

Still, the problem with taking advantage of any market news is the lack of liquidity in the secondary market.

Ford is one issuer which has seen its bonds rally by around 20 points since the Fed's announcement. The US carmaker became the largest fallen angel to date when it was cut to junk in late March.

"The problem is that all of the eligible securities are up 20 points. We knew the companies that were eligible, but buying the bonds proved impossible - no one wanted to go short," said the second investor.

"There were zero bonds on offer on the street, and then everything got marked up really aggressively."

