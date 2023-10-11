European investment bank to offer Morocco $1 bln euro loan

Adds background, detail on Morocco reconstruction plans

MARRAKECH, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank said on Wednesday it will lend Morocco 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) over the next three years to support the north African country's reconstruction efforts after a September earthquake.

The loan was announced by EIB Vice President Ricardo Mourinho Felix after a meeting with Morocco's budget minister Fouzi Lekjaa in Marrakech on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank annual meetings.

The earthquake that struck on Sept. 8 killed nearly 3,000 people and damaged 60,000 homes, mostly in the High Atlas mountains.

Overall, Morocco plans to spend $12 billion on a post-earthquake reconstruction plan that includes the upgrade of infrastructure over the next five years.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)

