News & Insights

World Markets

European investment bank to offer Morocco $1 bln euro loan

October 11, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

Adds background, detail on Morocco reconstruction plans

MARRAKECH, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank said on Wednesday it will lend Morocco 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) over the next three years to support the north African country's reconstruction efforts after a September earthquake.

The loan was announced by EIB Vice President Ricardo Mourinho Felix after a meeting with Morocco's budget minister Fouzi Lekjaa in Marrakech on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank annual meetings.

The earthquake that struck on Sept. 8 killed nearly 3,000 people and damaged 60,000 homes, mostly in the High Atlas mountains.

Overall, Morocco plans to spend $12 billion on a post-earthquake reconstruction plan that includes the upgrade of infrastructure over the next five years.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.