By 2025, the EIB wants over half of its lending activity to support green projects, to help leverage 1 trillion euros of investment this decade. https://reut.rs/3Of8XSn

($1 = 0.9914 euros)

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.