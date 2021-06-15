European hydrogen demand seen at 2,300 TWh by 2050 -EHB

Gas transporters say hydrogen demand can be met

Bet on domestic EU and UK output as well as imports

Costs may fall between 20%-68% by mid-century

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Demand for hydrogen from renewable sources in the European Union and Britain by 2050 may amount to 2,300 terawatt hours (TWh) and at that stage cover 20% to 25% of total energy consumption, a group planning a European hydrogen backbone (EHB) said on Tuesday.

The region currently consumes around 300-350 TWh a year of what is called "grey" hydrogen from coal and natural gas in industrial processes such as refining and ammonia-making.

Europe aims to not just replace these uses with electrolysis-based "green" hydrogen from sun and wind, which currently exists only in negligible volumes, but, in far wider ambitions, plans using green hydrogen across a raft of energy and other industry applications.

Electrolysis capacity is to rise to 40 GW this decade from one GW at present. Electrolysers produce emissions-free hydrogen using water and renewable power.

Gas suppliers separately aim for quick emissions reductions through "blue hydrogen" projects that would produce hydrogen from gas and store the resulting CO2 in depleted oil fields under the North Sea.

"The total expected hydrogen demand (in 2050) could potentially be met by green hydrogen produced in the EU and UK," said the EHB initiative, which represents gas pipeline operators.

"In addition to green hydrogen, large quantities of relatively cheap blue hydrogen can be produced in Europe," it added.

The 2,300 TWh equals just under 50% of the region's current natural gas consumption.

Hydrogen sceptics say the gas industry merely wants to prevent stranded assets.

Operators argue that repurposing gas pipelines and storage caverns makes sense to rev up the hydrogen economy and to reach customers.

EHB recently published a map for future hydrogen highways, which could comprise 40,000 km (24,800 miles) by 2040 and carry both domestic and imported hydrogen.

Green hydrogen prices, currently non-competitive in a range between 2.5 and 6.2 euros ($3.03-7.51) per kg, could fall to less than 2 euros by 2050, the group said.

($1 = 0.8258 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.