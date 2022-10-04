SHEL

European governments should not intervene in gas markets, Shell CEO says

Contributors
Ron Bousso Reuters
Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

European governments should not intervene to limit gas prices but focus on protecting weaker parts of society from high energy prices, Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European governments should not intervene to limit gas prices but focus on protecting weaker parts of society from high energy prices, Shell SHEL.L Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on Tuesday.

"Can we make a meaningful intervention in gas markets here in Europe? That is a much more challenging prospect," he said. "The solution should not be government intervention but protection of those who need protection."

Van Beurden also told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London that he "struggled" to see how a price cap on Russian oil would work.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters