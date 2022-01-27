European futures sink 3% after hawkish Fed, global sell-off

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 27 (Reuters) - European stock futures sank 3% on Thursday tracking a global downturn in sentiment after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell signalled a March interest rate hike and sustained policy tightening to control surging inflation.

Futures tracking Europe's top 50 firms STXEc1 plummeted up to 3%. Among regional markets, UK's FTSE futures .FFIc1 fell 1.7% and German DAX futures FDXc1 dropped 2% by 0700 GMT.

Following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Powell said the U.S. central bank is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month.

All three major U.S. stock indexes gyrated wildly overnight, while Asian shares plunged to their lowest in nearly 15 months, short-term U.S. yields hit 23-month highs and the dollar strengthened. MKTS/GLOB.N

The benchmark STOXX 600 .STOXX has lost 4% so far this month.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.