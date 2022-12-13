European fintech company Novicap raises 200 mln euros from Fasanara Capital

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - European financial technology company Novicap said on Tuesday it had raised a 200 million euros ($211 million) debt facility from London-based asset manager Fasanara Capital, allowing it to accelerate its growth.

Novicap said the latest funding agreement with Fasanara implied an additional capacity of over 1 billion euros of financing volume per year for Novicap.

($1 = 0.9480 euros)

