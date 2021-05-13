European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -53.62% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EEA was $11.29, representing a -2.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.54 and a 59.24% increase over the 52 week low of $7.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EEA Dividend History page.

