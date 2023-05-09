European Equity Fund (EEA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

European Equity Fund said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.06 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.40%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 23.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.74 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in European Equity Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEA is 0.16%, an increase of 73.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 3,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,925K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEA by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 712K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEA by 9.34% over the last quarter.

Uncommon Cents Investing holds 269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEA by 113,574.71% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 262K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEA by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 189K shares. No change in the last quarter.

European Equity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation primarily through investment in European equities.

