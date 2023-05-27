European Equity ETF (EPOL) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, IShares MSCI Poland ETF EPOL is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 75.69% from its 52-week low price of $10.45/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

EPOL in Focus

The underlying MSCI Poland IMI 25/50 Index measures performance of the large, mid and small-cap segments of the equity market in Poland. The product charges 58 bps in annual fees (See: all the European Equity ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The Polish economy is showing positive signs, starting with better-than-expected first-quarter GDP growth. One key driver of growth this year is expected to be net exports, which will act as a flywheel for the economy. Additionally, the labor market remains robust and stable, providing a solid foundation for further economic development.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, EPOL has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). However, it might continue its strong performance, given a positive weighted alpha of 23.30.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.