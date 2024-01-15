European equities inch higher on rate cut hopes

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 15 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Monday as investors remained upbeat about rate cut prospects from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, while Dassault Aviation shares weighed on the index following a rating downgrade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX edged up 0.2% by 0816 GMT, extending gains for a second session.

Eurozone banks .SX7E added 0.3%, with shares of CommerzbankCBKG.DE up 2.3% after talks of a merger with Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE resurfaced, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Dassault AviationAM.PA fell 6.2% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the Rafale fighter jet maker to "hold" from "buy".

AtosATOS.PA slid 15.1% after the French technology company warned its free cash flow would be slightly below its target in the second half of the year. The firm also named Paul Saleh as its new chief executive officer.

