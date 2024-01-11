News & Insights

European equities climb ahead of US CPI data

January 11, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh and Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Thursday, ahead of a key inflation report in the U.S. that will offer clarity on the trajectory of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, while basic resources shares led gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.6% by 8:10 GMT.

Market participants keenly await the U.S. inflation report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), to assess the timing of interest rate cuts from the Fed, that will help set the tone for other central banks to follow.

Tracking overnight gains in tech-heavy Nasdaq, the European technology index .SX8P added 1.2%.

Top performer basic resources .SXPP shares gained 1.4%, helped by a rise in prices of gold and copper as the dollar softened. MET/LGOL/

Shares of VAT GroupVACN.S rose 3.8% after the Swiss industrial valves maker posted a strong beat in fourth quarter orders.

The broader industrial goods .SXNP index was up 0.8%.

