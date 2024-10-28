European Energy Metals Adjusts Warrant Pricing Strategy

Hilo Mining Ltd (TSE:FIN) has released an update.

European Energy Metals plans to reprice its existing share purchase warrants from $0.75 to $0.25, subject to approvals from both the TSX Venture Exchange and warrant holders. This move aims to adjust the financial strategy around its warrants, potentially making them more attractive to investors. With a focus on lithium projects in Finland, the company is positioning itself strategically within the expanding European green energy sector.

