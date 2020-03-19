European Earnings Will Take A 25% Hit From Coronavirus, Warns Morgan Stanley. Here's The Good News.

Markets are already braced for the worst of Europe’s earnings fallout from the coronavirus, says Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley analysts see a global recession this year, with growth dropping to 0.9% and the lowest since the financial crisis. The euro-area and U.K. will take a hard hit from this.

A recession for the global economy has been all but assured by many forecasters, with the coronavirus pandemic taking a human and economic toll on Europe and other countries outside of China.

“In addition to the earnings impact from the coronavirus, we also have to incorporate a significant deterioration in the oil price outlook and the impact on financial profits from lower rates,” says a team of analysts led by Matthew Garman.

They expect European earnings falling 25% this year, before bouncing a modest 15% in 2021. “While we see the case that in the first half of the year, European earnings could see a decline as severe as 35% or more, we think this is likely to be overly pessimistic for full-year 2020 earnings,” he says.

The good news? Markets are already braced for the worst, he says.

Garman notes that the MSCI Europe benchmark is currently reflecting a 12-month price/earnings forecast of 10.3 times and a 5% dividend yield. The long-run median for that PE is about 13.2 times.

“If the latter is a reasonable guide to fair value then it suggests the market is pricing in a 22% fall in EPS [earnings per share] already,” he said.

Looking at sectors, he notes automobiles, miners, construction, transport technology and energy have all averaged EPS drops of 50% or more during past recessions. The smallest hits have been seen to drug, food and beverage, retailing and utilities.

As for dividends, he notes that Europe’s yield is 28% higher than average, while the U.K.’s is 46% higher. “Aside from 2008/09, European dividends have never fallen by more than 10% during a recession, yet Europe’s current dividend yield of 5% is 28% above its long-run median of 3.6%,” he says.

In the U.K. it would take a 46% cut in dividends per share to drive the current dividend yield of 6.8% back to its long-run median of 3.7%.

