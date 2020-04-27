European Earnings to Fall 45% This Year but May Not Return to Pre-Virus Levels Until 2023, Morgan Stanley Says

European earnings per share are set to fall 45% this year and there is “too much optimism” over the recovery in 2021, Morgan Stanley said on Monday.

The investment bank’s analysts said European earnings per share (EPS) may not return to its precoronavirus until 2023.

Morgan Stanley’s European equity strategy team expected this year’s fall to be followed by a 40% rise next year, leaving EPS 23% below the prepandemic peak at the end of 2021.

“On our new profile, European earnings per share will still be 23% lower in December 2021 than it was in December 2019. We think it is likely that European EPS won’t return to its prior peak until 2023,” analysts led by equity strategist Graham Secker said in a note. The view is in contrast to the consensus that the majority of sectors will return to peak by the end of next year.

It comes after the bank’s economists downgraded their gross domestic product forecasts, now seeing an 11% contraction in the eurozone and a 9.6% drop in the U.K. They added that earnings for European companies excluding banks and energy companies would reach 2019 levels by 2022. The oil price crisis and “extreme pressure” on the banking sector would lead to a longer return to pre-virus levels for those two sectors, they added.

U.K. earnings per share will fall 50% this year before rebounding 40% in 2021, the analysts predicted.

“The idea that we could see a record contraction in corporate profits this year is hardly new news to investors and most will likely have ‘written off’ this calendar year’s numbers in their minds already. Of more importance is the path forward and hence the extent of EPS recovery that occurs in 2021.”

European stocks climbed on Monday as Italy — once the continent’s epicenter — began relaxing lockdown measures, following a number of other countries in easing restrictions. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 1.6% in early trading but remains 19.5% down so far in 2020.

