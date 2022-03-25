US Markets
European drugs regulator recommends J&J and Legend Biotech's cancer therapy

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended the use of Johnson & Johnson and its partner Legend Biotech Corp's therapy to treat multiple myeloma.

March 25 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended the use of Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and its partner Legend Biotech Corp's LEGN.O therapy to treat multiple myeloma.

The EMA's recommendation, which needs to be signed off by the European Commission, comes nearly a month after the drug was approved by the U.S. health regulator.

The treatment, Carvykti, belongs to a class of drugs known as CAR-T therapies, or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies.

Legend and J&J plan to sell the drug in Greater China at 70-30 split in profit and a 50-50 split in all other countries.

