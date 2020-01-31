US Markets

European drug panel recommends approval for Novo Nordisk oral diabetes treatment

A panel of the European medicines regulator has recommended approving Novo Nordisk's new diabetes pill, Rybelsus, further boosting prospects for the Danish drugmaker with its first-of-a-kind, non-injectable treatment.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - A panel of the European medicines regulator has recommended approving Novo Nordisk's new diabetes pill, Rybelsus, further boosting prospects for the Danish drugmaker with its first-of-a-kind, non-injectable treatment. The European Medicines Agency said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/summaries-opinion/rybelsus its human medicines committee adopted a positive opinion on the treatment, chemically called semaglutide, for the treatment of type-2 diabetes - the most common form of the disease. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;)) Keywords: NOVO NORDISK EMA/ (URGENT)

