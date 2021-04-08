European Dividend Aristocrats: 39 Top-Flight International Dividend Stocks

If you're looking for dividend growth at a reasonable price, one of the best places to start is the Dividend Aristocrats.

Sorry. We don't mean those Dividend Aristocrats. We mean their neighbors across the pond: the European Dividend Aristocrats.

The European Dividend Aristocrats, as the name suggests, is a collection of European dividend stocks recognized for their steady and growing payouts. And this subset of the S&P Europe 350 Index tends out to stick out a lot more than its U.S. counterparts, as consistently rising dividends are much more unusual across Europe.

There are differences, of course. The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats must deliver a minimum of 25 consecutive annual dividend increases. In contrast, European Dividend Aristocrats need only show 10 years of stable or increasing dividends.

For the 10-year period ending 2020, the European Dividend Aristocrats had generated an annualized total return of 12.5%, a respectable performance compared to the 10% return from the benchmark Eurozone index and the 13.5% return of U.S. Aristocrats. But more importantly, for value seekers – the European Dividend Aristocrats trade for an average P/E of less than 16 at the moment, versus more than 19 for the U.S. Aristocrats.

Read on to explore all 39 European Dividend Aristocrats. If you're considering an investment in any of the following international dividend stocks, note that all stocks on here do have U.S.-listed shares, but they're not all quite the same. Some have listings on the major U.S. exchanges. Others are traded "over-the-counter" but still have high daily volume, meaning you're likely to buy and sell close to the price you see quoted. But a few have very thinly traded OTC shares; if you buy those, use limit orders to ensure you get in at the price you actually want.

Data is as of April 7. Yields represent the trailing 12-month yield, which is a standard measure for international stocks. Stocks were members of the S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrat Index as of their annual rebalancing on Jan. 29, 2021. Stocks listed in reverse order of their dividend-growth/stability streaks. Dividends on some international stocks may be taxed at a higher rate; however, the IRS offers a foreign tax credit that investors can use to offset taxes collected by foreign governments.

Getty Images

UCB

Market value: $18.2 billion

$18.2 billion Dividend yield: 1.4%

1.4% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 10

Belgium's UCB (UCBJF, $96.43) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for neurological and immunologic diseases. UCB's best-known medicines include Cimzia (autoimmune disorder and inflammatory disease), Vimpat, Keppra and Briviact (epilepsy), and Neupro (Parkinson's Disease). Drugs in late-stage development include bimekizumab (psoriasis), and dapirolizumab pegol and Staccato alprazolam (epileptic seizures).

The company is expanding its pipeline via acquisitions; in 2020, that included closing purchases of Ra Pharma and Engage Therapeutics. Ra Pharma expands UCB's leadership in treatments for myasthenia gravis, and Engage provides new epilepsy drug.

A strong performance from UCB's drug portfolio fueled 9% sales gains and 3% core EPS growth in 2021. The company is guiding for 2021 EPS ranging from €5.60-€6.10, up 12.5% year-over-year at the midpoint.

The company expects to reach peak sales for Vimpat in 2022, Cimzia in 2024 and Briviact in 2026. Expanding sales of newer drugs provides plenty of runway for overall sales growth.

UCB is among the newest European Dividend Aristocrats. It has paid dividends since 2006 and has steadily raised its payout since 2010, including a 2.5% increase in 2020.

Getty Images

Givaudan

Market value: $36.5 billion

$36.5 billion Dividend yield: 1.7%

1.7% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 11

Givaudan (GVDNY, $79.15) is a Swiss manufacturer and marketer of fragrances and personal care products as well as flavorings, beverages and foods. It holds the market leading share in fine fragrances.

The company markets approximately 122,600 different products and remains strongly focused on expanding its product line via R&D, which is ongoing at 69 research centers worldwide. Givaudan already holds 3,600 active patents. Sales are made worldwide. The company generates 58% of its sales in developed countries and 42% of sales from emerging markets.

Despite the pandemic, Givaudan delivered a strong 2020 performance, with sales rising 4% and EBITDA increasing 10%. Free cash flow generation was excellent at 12.8% of sales. Over the last five years, the company has generated nearly 5% annual sales growth and free cash flow averaging 12.6% of sales.

Givaudan targets organic sales growth at 4% to 5% annually, which it aims to achieve by expanding its product portfolio into new areas like nutrition, food ingredients and beauty and leveraging its market leadership in China.

Givaudan's dividend has increased every year since 2009, with annual growth exceeding 3.5% annually over the past five years. That includes a 3.2% improvement in 2020. Because of its excellent free cash flow generation, Givaudan is comfortable with a relatively high 80% payout from earnings.

Getty Images

Swiss RE AG

Market value: $29.2 billion

$29.2 billion Dividend yield: 5.5%

5.5% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 11

Swiss RE (SSREY, $25.22) is a leading worldwide wholesaler of reinsurance and insurance. The company sells direct and through brokers to approximately 2,300 clients worldwide, including insurance companies, mid- to large-cap corporations and government agencies. It operates through 80 offices globally that market property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, and blended solutions for corporate customers.

In its Property & Casualty segment, Swiss RE is working to expand underwriting margins to compensate for lower interest rates. The company targets a 96% combined ratio in 2021. In its Life & Health business, its focus is generating new business, particularly in Asia, and laying a foundation for future earnings growth. The company's new digital insurance platform, iptiQ, is contributing to this effort. IptiQ has already secured 40 distribution partners, 500,000 customers and over $300 million in gross premiums written.

Although COVID impacts caused Swiss RE to record a net loss during 2020, the company did start to return to profitable growth as of the September quarter. Swiss Re reported a full-year loss of $878 million; backing out COVID-19-related claims and reserves, net income was $2.2 billion, which was significantly higher over 2019's $727 million. And back during the September quarter, the company closed a business sale that resulted in a $1.5 billion dividend payment to Swiss Re.

This European Dividend Aristocrat has paid annual dividends since 1994 and propped up its payout by 5% in 2020 after increasing it by 12% in 2019.

Getty Images

Partners Group

Market value: $36.0 billion

$36.0 billion Dividend yield: 2.2%

2.2% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 12

Partners Group (PGPHF, $1,365.00) is a Swiss private equity firm that serves some 900 institutional clients and manages approximately $109 billion of assets. The company invests in private debt, real estate, infrastructure and equity across a variety of geographies and industries. It mainly invests in non-cyclical industrial, healthcare and pharmaceutical outsourcing businesses.

As a private equity investor, Partners Group ranks in the top tier of global buyout managers.

The company's assets under management have risen every year since its 2006 initial public offering (IPO). During 2020, Partner Group's assets under management rose 11% and $16 billion of new client funds flowed into the firm. The company anticipates 2021 inflows will range from $16 billion to $20 billion and expects the gradual easing of COVID-related uncertainties to boost demand in the private equity market.

Partner Group reported a 12% decline in revenues during 2020. That was mostly a result of plunging performance fees, which were heavily impacted by COVID-19, though management fees actually improved by 1%. All told, the firm sustained a roughly 11% decline in profits.

Partner Group's dividend has risen every year since 2008, with growth over the past decade exceeding 20% annually.

Getty Images

Experian

Market value: $32.1 billion

$32.1 billion Dividend yield: 1.3%

1.3% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 13

Experian (EXPGY, $35.03) is an Irish-American business specializing in consumer credit. The company maintains credit information on approximately 220 million U.S. consumers and 40 million U.S. businesses. Experian derives 63% of revenues from North America, 15% from the U.K. and Ireland, 14% from Latin America and 8% from Asia Pacific.

The company was founded as a credit information source for lenders and consumers, but has since expanded its customer base to include telecoms, government agencies, car dealerships, hospitals and other industries.

Experian grew revenues 9% and EBIT 5% in fiscal 2020 and is off to a good start in fiscal 2021 despite the pandemic. Revenues exceeded guidance and rose 9% in the December quarter, fueled by contributions from the company's North American and Asian operations. Management forecasts 2021 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion, roughly flat with the $1.39 billion of EBIT produced last year.

Experian hiked its dividend 1% in 2020. This year, it announced a 15-cent interim dividend payable in February 2021 that matches the interim dividend paid last year.

Getty Images

Hexagon

Market value: $35.0 billion

$35.0 billion Dividend yield: 0.8%

0.8% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 13

Hexagon AB (HXGBY, $95.54) provides high-tech tools for geospatial mapping and industrial applications.

Services are provided across two segments; the Industrial Enterprise Solutions Group builds systems that provide precise measurements needed for computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering. The Geospatial Enterprise Solutions segment builds systems that capture data from land and air, position satellites and generate 3-D maps and models. The company is headquartered in Sweden and serves customers across 160 countries.

Surveying is Hexagon's single largest business, accounting for roughly 20% of sales.

Although Hexagon's sales and earnings declined in 2020, the company achieved record December-quarter earnings and improved its cash flow. China and geospatial services were the quarters primary growth drivers, delivering 25% and 7% organic growth, respectively. Hexagon looks for demand from its industrial segment to return to normalized levels in 2021.

The company increased its dividend 5% in 2020 and also proposed a 7-for-1 stock split. Hexagon has delivered annual dividend growth of nearly 14% over five years.

Getty Images

Hermès International

Market value : $118.4 billion

: $118.4 billion Dividend yield : 0.5%

: 0.5% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 14

France's Hermès International (HESAY, $113.18) is a leading purveyor of luxury accessories and leather goods, sold through its network of 311 boutique stores across 45 countries. Founded as a saddle maker over 180 years ago, Hermès International has evolved into a premier luxury brand that generates most of its sales in Europe, Asia and the U.S.

After a difficult beginning to 2020 caused by COVID-related lockdowns, Hermès International returned to growth during the September quarter, with sales rising 7% as a result of strong customer traffic in the group's stores, momentum in Asia and generally improving conditions in Europe and the U.S. For the full year, revenues declined 6%.

Investment research firm UBS recently told its customers that luxury brands such as Hermes are increasing market share in China and ranked HESAY a top pick in the luxury goods sector.

The company held its €4.55-per-share dividend steady last year because of COVID. In the past, dividend growth has averaged nearly 11% annually. Like a few other European Dividend Aristocrats, Hermès also occasionally pays special dividends.

Getty Images

ABB

Market value : $63.2 billion

: $63.2 billion Dividend yield: 2.8%

2.8% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 15

ABB (ABB, $31.21) manufactures instruments used in electrification, industrial automation, motion and robotics applications and serves customers in the utilities, industrial, transportation and infrastructure industries. This Swiss company supplies infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, solar power heating, automated distribution and other high-tech applications.

ABB holds the No. 1, 2 or 3 market shares in most of its markets and counts Siemens (SIEGY), Emerson Electric (EMR), Honeywell (HON), Rockwell Automation (ROK) and General Electric (GE) among its long-standing customers.

Trends fueling ABB's long-term growth include electricity demand rising twice as fast as other energy sources, increased automation and manufacturing applications for artificial intelligence.

ABB suffered a 6% revenue decline during 2020 due to COVID-related industrial shutdowns, but basic EPS jumped 261% thanks to a $5.3 billion gain on sale booked on the company's Power Grids business. ABB plans to return the $7.6 billion cash proceeds from the sale to investors, including via a new $4.3 billion share buyback program.

This year, ABB plans to fully decentralize its business operations, which should produce $500 million of annual cost savings.

The company pays annual dividends. While payments haven't increased every year, dividends have more than tripled over a 14-year timeframe.

Getty Images

Ashtead Group

Market value: $28.1 billion

$28.1 billion Dividend yield: 0.8%

0.8% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 15

U.K.-based Ashtead Group (ASHTY, $249.75) operates a global equipment rental business with locations across the U.S., the U.K. and Canada, primarily under the Sunbelt Rentals moniker. The company rents out a variety of tools and industrial equipment to over 745,000 customers worldwide in the construction, utilities, infrastructure, entertainment and emergency response businesses.

Its Sunbelt U.S. business is North America's second largest equipment company. It operates 840 stores and contributes 86% of overall revenues. Sunbelt also has 75 locations and a 4% market share in Canada.

The company's U.K. business is that country's largest equipment renter, operating 193 stores and contributing 9% of overall revenues..

During fiscal 2020 ended in June, Ashtead Group's sales grew 9%, fueled by 10% growth in the U.S. and 22% growth in Canada. The company opened 105 new stores last year, which supported slight gains in EPS and a doubling of free cash flow to a record £792 million.

Although COVID dampened first-half 2021 results, Ashtead Group was able to generate record free cash flow, boding well for future dividend growth. In addition, the company reduced its financial leverage to a modest 1.7 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and resumed greenfield expansion by opening three new stores.

Ashtead Group raised its dividend 2% in 2020 after a hefty 21% hike in 2019. Payments are made semi-annually.

Getty Images

Novo Nordisk

Market value: $159.5 billion

$159.5 billion Dividend yield: 2.7%

2.7% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 15

Denmark's Novo Nordisk (NVO, $67.89) specializes in treatments for diabetes and obesity and also develops drugs for hemophilia and growth hormone-related disorders. The company supplies nearly half of the world's insulin from manufacturing sites in Brazil, China, Denmark, France and the U.S.

Novo Nordisk has huge addressable markets. Worldwide, 463 million people live with diabetes, 650 million people suffer from obesity and 450,000 people are afflicted with hemophilia.

The company's strategic goals for the next five years include boosting its share of the diabetes market to one-third and doubling sales in the obesity market. Novo Nordisk increased diabetes sales by 8% in 2020 and diabetes market share to 29%. Overall sales grew 4%, EPS rose 10% and the dividend increased 7% last year. Novo Nordisk is guiding for 5% to 9% sales growth and 4% to 8% profit growth in 2021.

December-quarter R&D highlights include an FDA submission for semaglutide, a once-weekly diabetes treatment; a European Union filing for a once-weekly weight management therapeutic; and the launch of late-stage clinical trials for an Alzheimer's disease drug. The company also acquired a proprietary drug delivery technology via the purchase of Emisphere.

Since diabetes is a chronic condition, Novo Nordisk's insulin sales create robust recurring cashflow that support the company's strong R&D investment and rising dividend payments.

Novo Nordisk pays dividends semi-annually. Over the past five years, this European Dividend Aristocrat has grown its total dividend at a healthy 12% yearly annual clip.

Getty Images

M&G

Market value: $7.8 billion

$7.8 billion Dividend yield: 8.2%

8.2% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 16

Britain's M&G (MGPUF, $3.03) was recently spun off from Prudential (PUK) and is positioned among the world's leading asset managers, serving more than 5 million retail customers and 800 institutional clients worldwide.

In the U.K. and Europe, M&G provides a variety of long-term savings and investment products, including PruFund, a family of funds that targets long-term growth with minimal volatility. In the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia, the company provides direct asset management services.

M&G is unusual in being both an owner and manager of assets, investing alongside its clients and deploying capital more quickly than other. In addition to being one of Europe's largest asset managers, M&G is one of the U.K.'s largest fixed income specialists and a leading global manager of private assets.

The company benefits from global trends that include an aging world population and more than €10 trillion of investable cash held by European investors.

As part of Prudential, M&G delivered 15 years of rising dividends. In 2019, the company paid an ordinary dividend of 11.92 pence per share and a special demerger dividend of 3.85 pence. The company paid an interim 2020 dividend of 6.0 pence in August and plans to pay a 12.23-pence final dividend in April 2021.

Getty Images

Enagas

Market value: $5.8 billion

$5.8 billion Dividend yield: 8.6%

8.6% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 17

Enagas (ENGGY, $11.10) is Spain's leading natural gas distributor, providing services via 11,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, three underground storage facilities and four regasification plants. In addition, Enagas holds a stake in a regasification plant in Mexico and a major gas pipeline and compressor station in South America. The company also has investments in a LNG terminal in Chile and a gas transportation businesses in Peru.

Enagas' biggest equity partnership is the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will bring gas to Europe from the Caspian Sea. After nearly five years of construction, commercial operations of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline commenced in November 2020, which should provide a nice boost to Engas' 2021 revenues and earnings.

The company is also an investor in Greek gas operator DESFA and Tallgrass Energy, a U.S. company that owns 11,000 kilometers of gas transmission pipelines.

During 2020, reduced demand for natural gas and electricity trimmed roughly 6% from Enagas' sales, but net profits rose 5% due to good expense controls and favorable exchange rates. The company has a strong balance sheet for a utility, with BBB+ debt ratings from both Fitch and Standards & Poor's and no significant debt maturities before 2022.

Enagas raised its dividend by nearly 3% in 2020 and also paid a modest special dividend.

Getty Images

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Market value: $16.4 billion

$16.4 billion Dividend yield: 3.2%

3.2% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 17

Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBY, $10.54) is one of Europe's largest investment firms. It holds sizable stakes in industry-leading companies such as Adidas (ADDYY) and Pernod Richard (PRDDF). A second business, Sienna Group, invests across leading fund managers. The overall value of the company's investment portfolio exceeded €18.9 billion in 2020.

During the first nine months of 2020, lower earnings from portfolio companies reduced GBL's net asset value and triggered a 29% decline in cash earnings. Despite this, the company's financial position remains solid. GBL has credit ratings of A+ and A1 from S&P and Moody's, respectively, and is one of Europe' highest rated investment managers.

The company has plenty of cash for investments and recently acquired a majority stake in Canyon, Germany's leading manufacturer of premium bicycles and electric bikes. Canyon has been growing sales more than 25% annually.

Over the past 15 years, the company has hiked its dividend 4.6% annually while also returning €5.9 billion to shareholders

Getty Images

Intertek Group

Market value : $13.3 billion

: $13.3 billion Dividend yield: 1.1%

1.1% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 17

British Intertek Group (IKTSY, $82.32) offers product testing, quality assurance and certification services through a network of more than 1,000 labs across over 100 countries. The company is the largest tester of consumer goods worldwide, serving customers in the construction, healthcare, food production and transportation industries.

Intertek Group has an impressive track record for consistent growth showing 10% annual sales gains and 11% yearly EPS gains since its 2002 IPO. Over the same period, dividends have expanded at a 16% annual rate, the highest dividend growth rate among the FTSE 100 companies.

Due to COVID impacts, Intertek reported a 6.7% revenue decline in 2020 on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted earnings dropped by a considerable 18.1%.

However, Intertek Group sees growth opportunities increasing due to the world's post-COVID focus on safety and sustainability, increased regulations and population growth.

The company's dividend growth over the past decade has averaged nearly 13% annually. Intertek Group paid a full-year dividend of 105.8 pence that was in line with 2019.

Getty Images

Lindt & Sprungli

Market value: $20.4 billion

$20.4 billion Dividend yield: 1.4%

1.4% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 17

Founded over 175 years ago, Swiss chocolate-maker Lindt & Sprungli (LDSVF, $8,597.15) is the global leader in premium chocolates. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Hofbauer, Kufferle, Ghiradelli, Whitman's and Russell Stover brands. Sales are made through 500 company-owned shops worldwide that serve more than 80 million visitors a year and through other retail and e-commerce channels.

In the U.S., the world's largest chocolate market, Lindt has the No. 1 market share in the premium chocolate segment and is No. 3 in overall chocolate sales. The company is expanding its U.S. production facilities to support planned volume growth and making upgrades to its logistics network serving U.S. customers.

Lindt & Sprungli is guiding for a 5-7% sales decline in 2020 as a result of COVID-related temporary store shutdowns, but targets a return to 5% annual organic sales growth and improved EBIT margins in 2021.

The European Dividend Aristocrat's payout rose 5% in 2020 and Lindt & Sprungli also paid a modest special dividend. Dividend growth over the past decade has averaged around 7% annually.

Getty Images

Croda International

Market value: $12.6 billion

$12.6 billion Dividend yield: 1.4%

1.4% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 19

Britain's Croda International (COIHY, $45.19) produces high-performance specialty chemicals used in personal care products, as well as in life sciences, performance technologies and industrial applications. The company operates in 38 countries and serves more than 17,000 customers. New patented or protected products contribute nearly 30% of Croda's annual sales.

Croda is developing new personal care products that address consumer demand for greater transparency of ingredients and life sciences products that boost food production. In addition, the company supplies excipients used by Pfizer in its COVID vaccine.

Croda's full-year sales actually improved by 1.1% on a constant-currency basis despite a difficult first six months of 2020. Free cash flow declined by 12.3%.

Croda International has increased dividends every year since 2001. Dividends are paid semi-annually, and the company occasionally also pays a special dividend. Croda marginally hiked its dividend in 2020 while maintaining payout at approximately 55%.

Getty Images

DCC

Market value: $8.1 billion

$8.1 billion Dividend yield: 2.3%

2.3% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 20

Dublin-based DCC (DCCPF, $81.89) operates large LPG (liquified petroleum gas) sales and marketing operations across the US, Europe and Asia and has a developing business in retail sales of natural gas and electricity. The company also deals in commercial fuels and heating oil and has profitable healthcare and technology businesses. DCC is a member of the FTSE 100 and has annual revenues exceeding £14.8 billion.

In its LPG operations, DCC has established a stable platform for further growth in Germany, Asia and the U.S. while venturing into adjacent fuel markets like natural gas and electricity that leverage its infrastructure and globally recognized brands.

DCC has delivered 14.5% annual growth in operating profits and 14% dividend growth over 26 years. During the six months ended in September, DCC's operating profits rose nearly 9%, fueled by strong contributions from its healthcare business. It has not yet released its full-year results.

DCC has paid a rising dividend every year since 2004. Dividends are paid semi-annually and rose 5% in fiscal 2020.

Getty Images

Novozymes

Market value: $17.7 billion

$17.7 billion Dividend yield: 1.3%

1.3% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 20

Danish Novozymes (NVZMY, $62.84) develops industrial enzymes and micro-organisms used in crop production, animal health, food and beverages and cleaning solutions. The company estimate 5.6 billion people worldwide use products containing Novozymes enzymes on a weekly basis.

Novozymes' sales were flat in 2020 and EPS declined 9% as a result of COVID-19 impacts on ethanol and textile production, which were partially offset by increased demand in household care products and from emerging markets. Novozymes launched Biofresh, a treatment for bad breath, last year, which was one of 18 new products launched in 2020. The company also closed two small acquisitions in the human health area.

Novozymes is targeting 2% to 6% organic sales growth in 2021, accompanied by 4% higher free cash flow.

The European Dividend Aristocrat aims to pay out 50% of earnings as dividends and returns excess cash to investors via share repurchases. Novozymes opted to hold its dividend steady at DKK 5.25 per share in 2020, which increased payout slightly to 52%. Over the past five years, Novozymes' dividend has grown approximately 12% annually.

Getty Images

BAE Systems

Market value: $23.6 billion

$23.6 billion Dividend yield: 4.1%

4.1% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 21

BAE Systems (BAESY, $29.27) is Britain's largest defense contractor and a major supplier of weapons to the U.S. military. The company' derives 52% of revenues from sales of military aircraft, 26% from submarines and warships, and 17% from land-based combat vehicles. BAE also has a small but growing cybersecurity business. The U.S. military is BAE's principal customer, accounting for over 40% of sales. The company supplies Typhoon combat aircraft, subassemblies for F-35 fighters, submarines and warships to the U.S. military.

The company's revenues improved by nearly 4% in 2020, and adjusted earnings ticked 2.1% higher. Free cash flow jumped 60.8%, though that does exclude the impact of a large pension contribution in 2020. BAE's growth was fueled by increased sales of F-35s, land combat vehicles and electronic defense systems, partially offset continued weakness in the commercial portfolio.

BAE Systems has increased dividends every year since 1999, with the exception of 2019 when the company paid an interim but no final dividend. Nonetheless, it maintains its membership in the European Dividend Aristocrats with more than two decades of payout stability and growth.

Getty Images

Unilever plc

Market value: $149.6 billion

$149.6 billion Dividend yield: 3.4%

3.4% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 21

Consumer products giant Unilever (UL, $56.69) sells food, beauty care and personal care products used by over 2.5 billion consumers worldwide. The company is a dominant player in many product lines, with 81% of its brands ranking No. 1 or No. 2 in their markets. Unilever brands include Dove soap, Lipton tea, Hellmann's mayo, Breyer's and Ben & Jerry's ice creams, Tresemmé shampoo and Pond's and Noxzema skin softeners. Twelve of the company's brands generate sales greater than €1 billion ($1.1 billion) annually.

Unilever originally consisted of Dutch and U.K. subsidiaries, but the company consolidated its operations into a single entity in 2020. This operational streamlining is expected to reduce costs and make the business more agile.

The company's strategies for growth include expanding in emerging markets and growing its sustainable business, which consists of products (such as cleansers and detergents) that are biodegradable and less polluting.

Unilever's sales rose 2% in 2020 as a result of demand for home hygiene products and in-home foods that more than offset lower sales in other categories. Underlying EPS on a constant currency basis improved 4%. Over the longer-term Unilever is targeting 3% to 5% annual sales gains, profit growth that exceeds sales growth, sustainable strong free cash flow and over £2.0 billion of annual cost savings from its "Fuel for Growth" program.

Unilever pays quarterly dividends. The annual dividends grew 4% last year, and the European Dividend Aristocrat has already raised its quarterly dividend 6% in early 2021.

Getty Images

British American Tobacco

Market value: $90.4 billion

$90.4 billion Dividend yield: 7.7%

7.7% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 22

British American Tobacco (BTI, $38.65) holds the No. 2 share of the U.S. tobacco market and is a market leader in 50 countries. The company owned popular brands like Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans and added the Newport, Camel and Natural American Spirit brands through the 2017 acquisition of Reynolds American.

BAT plans to offset declining cigarette volume by growing sales of its vaping, tobacco heating and modern oral tobacco products. The company's Vuse and Vype e-cigarettes are market leaders in the U.S., Canada and Europe. And its Velo and Lyft modern oral tobacco products are rapidly gaining share in Europe and the U.S.

During the first six months of 2020, BAT's adjusted EPS improved 7% as a result of an improved cigarette price/sales mix and an increased contribution from non-combustible tobacco categories, which rose 71% year-over-year. The company's preliminary 2020 results include a 0.4% decline in revenues, but 5.5% gains in adjusted EPS.

At present, the U.S. is the world's largest vaping market (12 million customers) and BAT anticipates the number of U.S. vaping customers will rise to 50 million by 2030. The company expanded its portfolio of modern oral tobacco products last November by acquiring the Dryft Modern Oral business, which will be rebranded with its Velo name.

This European Dividend Aristocrat transitioned from semi-annual to quarterly dividends in 2018 and increased dividend payments 4% in 2020.

Getty Images

Diageo

Market value: $102.0 billion

$102.0 billion Dividend yield: 2.2%

2.2% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 22

UK-based Diageo (DEO, $169.66) is a global alcoholic beverage company making sales in over 180 countries. The company owns popular brands including Crown Royal and Johnny Walker (whisky), Captain Morgan (rum), Smirnoff (vodka), Tanqueray and Gordons (gin), Bailys (liqueur) and Guinness (beer).

Diageo plans to boost profits by expanding the premium content of its portfolio. It has recently entered new super-premium segments via the acquisition of Aviation American Gin, one of the fastest growing gin brands in the U.S. and the Davos brand portfolio, which includes Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and TYKU Sake. In addition, Diageo plans to acquire the Chase Distillery, which produces Chase GB Gin and Chase Original Potato Vodka. U.K. demand for premium gins is growing twice as fast as the overall gin market.

Diageo achieved 1% organic sales growth during the six months ending in December, fueled by a favorable performance from its North American business. Operating profit fell 3% due to a less favorable channel and category mix.

Dividends are paid semi-annually. Diageo hiked 2020 dividends by 2% and announced an interim dividend payable in April 2021 that is 2% higher than last year. It's among a cadre of European Dividend Aristocrats that have provided steady or higher dividends for more than two decades.

Getty Images

Legal & General Group

Market value: $24.5 billion

$24.5 billion Dividend yield: 5.8%

5.8% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 22

Legal & General Group (LGGNF, $4.10) provides insurance products and services to customers in the U.S. and U.K. The company is the U.K. market leader in risk management and one of Europe's largest asset managers with more than £1 trillion of assets under management.

Its U.S. retirement products business has been a growth catalyst in 2020, contributing 40% growth and $1.6 billion worth of pension risk transfer transactions during the year. In addition, the company's U.S. reinsurance volume has been steadily increasing, with over $5 billion in volume written since 2015. The U.S. retirement products business experienced its strongest September quarter ever in 2020 and has plenty of room to run, given an addressable market estimated at $3 trillion.

Full-year operating profits, however, were flat despite growth in three of its five businesses.

Prior to 2020, Legal & General Group had generated 125% growth in operating profits, 131% EPS gains and 175% dividend growth since 2011. Its fastest-growing businesses – retirement solutions and pension risk transfer – have produced better than 20% annual growth.

Although the company plans to hold its 2020 dividend steady, Legal & General Group targets 3% to 6% annual dividend growth in 2021 and beyond.

Getty Images

Red Eléctrica

Market value : $9.6 billion

: $9.6 billion Dividend yield: 6.8%

6.8% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 22

Spanish utility Red Eléctrica (RDEIY, $8.86) operates regulated electricity transmission and telecommunication businesses in Spain and internationally. The company owns nearly all of Spain's power grid, has a growing Latin American infrastructure business and recently expanded its telecom operations by acquiring one of Spain's leading communications satellite operators.

Red Eléctrica stepped up investments in international electricity infrastructure during 2020 via an acquisition in Brazil and development projects in Chile and Peru. In addition, the company is building a telecommunications satellite scheduled to launch in 2022. This satellite will provide coverage of the continental US, North Atlantic corridor and Greenland.

The company's net profits fell 4% on a 1% sales decline during the first nine months of 2020 as a result of reduced demand for electricity during COVID business shutdowns and regulatory adjustments that lowered Red Electricia's billable fees.

Red Eléctrica plans to invest €6.4 billion in electricity transmission infrastructure over the next five years and is seeking approval for its plan from EU authorities. Over 60% of the company's proposed spending is for renewables and international interconnections.

Like many European Dividend Aristocrats, RDEIY's dividends are paid semi-annually. It delivered a final dividend of 78 cents per share in 2020, up nearly 10% from one year earlier, but no interim dividend. An interim dividend of 27 cents was paid in January 2021. Annual dividend growth over five years has averaged approximately 8%.

Getty Images

Fresenius Medical Care

Market value: $22.0 billion

$22.0 billion Dividend yield: 1.9%

1.9% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 23

Based in Germany, Fresenius Medical Care (FMS, $37.15) is the world's leading provider of products and services for patients experiencing chronic kidney failure. The company provides dialysis services to nearly 350,000 patients worldwide through its network of 4,000 dialysis clinics. Fresenius is also the market leader in dialysis-related products such as hemodialysis machines and disposables.

Long-term growth drivers for the company's business include an aging global population, increasing incidences of diabetes and high blood pressure, and better-quality treatments. North America represents 70% of the company's revenues.

The company's revenues rose 5% on a constant currency basis during 2020 and adjusted net income improved 12%. Free cash flow surged 120% to €3.2 billion as a result of advanced payments under the CARES Act and other COVID relief and lower U.S. tax payments. Fresenius is guiding for lower 2021 EPS due to COVID effects but sees high single-digit earnings growth through 2025.

Dividend payments are made annually and the company plans to pay a €1.34 dividend in May, up 12% from last year and marking its 23rd consecutive year of dividend growth – good enough to put it among the top half of European Dividend Aristocrats by streak length.

Getty Images

Imperial Brands

Market value: $19.8 billion

$19.8 billion Dividend yield: 8.8%

8.8% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 23

England's Imperial Brands (IMBBY, $20.91) through its subsidiary Imperial Tobacco sells tobacco and e-vaping products worldwide. It is the world's fourth-largest tobacco company thanks to prominent brands that include John Player Special, Winston, Gauloises, Kool, West and Fine cigarettes, Montecristo and Habana cigars, and Blu e-cigarettes. Sales are made in 160 countries with the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Australia and Spain accounting for nearly 75% of operating profits.

The company anticipates its future growth will come from its next generation vaping, heated tobacco and oral nicotine products, which are expected to account for 20% of the nicotine market by 2025.

Imperial Brand's sales were relatively flat in fiscal 2020 ended in September; adjusted EPS declined 6% as a result of lower tobacco profits, increased regulatory costs and losses in the evolving next generation product category. The company sold its premium cigar business last year, used the proceeds to reduce debt, and converted 127% of earnings to cash. Imperial Brands is guiding for low to middle-single digit operating profit growth in 2021.

The European Dividend Aristocrat revised its dividend policy last May to prioritize debt reduction. However, the company has paid dividends continuously since 1997 and is committed to resuming dividend growth in the future. Over the past decade, dividends have grown nearly 6% annually.

Getty Images

Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Market value: $12.0 billion

$12.0 billion Dividend yield: 1.0%

1.0% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 23

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF, $163.25) is a U.K. -based manufacturer of industrial and commercial steam systems, electric heating and temperature management solutions and fluid transfer pumps and related technology. The company is a global leader in steam systems and benefits from its resilient business model, which derives roughly 85% of revenues from essential maintenance and repair services for customers.

Revenues declined 4% in 2020, including by 3% on an organic basis. Adjusted basic earnings per share were off by 3% as well.

SPXSF already sells direct in 66 countries and anticipates future growth will come from increasing safety and clean energy regulatory requirements worldwide, geographic expansion, new products and bolt-on acquisitions.

The European Dividend Aristocrat offers an annual payout that improved 10% in 2020 and has risen every year since 1998.

Getty Images

Coloplast

Market value: $32.0 billion

$32.0 billion Dividend yield: 1.9%

1.9% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 24

Denmark's Coloplast (CLPBY, $15.05) develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services. It markets ostomy products and accessories under the Sensura and Brava brands, continence care products under the Speedicath, Persisteen and Conveen brands and wound care products under the Biatain brand.

Coloplast holds the leading global market share in ostomy and incontinence care and No. 4 and No. 5 market shares in interventional urology and wound care, respectively. Nearly 60% of Coloplast's sales are made in Europe, 24% are from other developed countries and 17% are from emerging markets.

Despite 2020 challenges due to the cancellation of many elective medical procedures, Coloplast's organic sales grew 4% and EBIT increased 5%. The company also launched its new Strive 25 corporate strategy that aims to increase efficiency via production line automation. This initiative also supports the company's goal of 7% to 8% organic sales growth.

The chronic care markets served by Coloplast provide recurring revenues and stable growth. Coloplast recently entered the $1 billion market for over-active bladder products by acquiring Nine Continents Medical, which is developing an implantable device for treating over-active bladder. This device could seek FDA approval as early as 2024.

Coloplast pays dividends semi-annually and grew payments 6% in 2020.

Getty Images

Novartis

Market value : $195.7 billion

: $195.7 billion Dividend yield: 3.7%

3.7% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 24

Swiss healthcare company Novartis (NVS, $86.30) is known for its blockbuster drugs Costentyx (arthritis), Gilenya (neurology) and Entresto (heart failure). Its portfolio includes five blockbuster drugs, each generating more than $1 billion of annual sales. The company has more than 40 new compounds in development and secured FDA approvals to commercialize 26 new treatments during 2020.

Novartis' sales from continuing operations rose 3% in 2020, driven by increased sales of Entresto, Zolgensma and Costentyx, which were partially offset by lower demand for ophthalmology, dermatology and consumer retail products. Net income from continuing operations grew 20% and 2020 free cash flow was 10% lower but still healthy at $11. 7 billion.

Novartis is guiding for low- to mid-single-digit sales growth in 2021 and mid-single digit operating income growth.

The European Dividend Aristocrat increased its dividend 2% in 2020, representing the 24th consecutive year of dividend increases since Novartis' founding in 1996.

Getty Images

Sage Group

Market value: $9.6 billion

$9.6 billion Dividend yield: 2.6%

2.6% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 24

Sage Group (SGPYY, $35.14) provides IT solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and serves millions of customers worldwide. This UK-based company offers cloud-based software tools for accounting, financial management, enterprise planning, HR, payroll and payment processing. The company benefits from spending on cloud-based software estimated to grow 11% annually and create a $33 billion addressable market comprised of 69 million small businesses over the next five years.

While Sage Group faces cost challenges recently from customers migrating to the cloud, the company enjoys 90% recurring revenues, excellent free cash flow conversion (123% of earnings) and a resilient balance sheet showing £1.2 billion of cash and investments and a 0.3% ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA.

Sage Group's organic sales rose 4% in 2020 and recurring revenues increased 8%, but operating profit declined 4% due to rising marketing costs. Sage Group targets 3% to 5% growth in recurring revenues in 2021, but lower operating profits due to increased investments in marketing and product development.

Sage Group pays dividends semi-annually. The European Dividend Aristocrat's total payout rose 2% in 2020 and dividends have increased every year since 2005.

Getty Images

Nestlé

Market value: $325.2 billion

$325.2 billion Dividend yield: 2.7%

2.7% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 25

Swiss food giant Nestlé (NSRGY, $115.47) is the world's largest food and beverage conglomerate. Its iconic brands include Stouffer's (frozen entries), Purina (pet food), Perrier and Poland Spring (water), Nescafé (coffee), Lean Cuisine (ready-to-eat meals), Haagen-Dazs (ice cream), and Gerber (baby food). Nestle's portfolio includes 34 brands that each generate over CHF 1 billion ($1.12 billion) in annual sales.

The company plans to boost profits by expanding in higher-growth categories such as coffee, pet care, infant nutrition, water and nutritional health. Nestlé also actively manages its portfolio and has acquired or divested more than 50 businesses since 2017. Recent acquisitions include Starbuck's consumer packaged tea and coffee business. Divestitures consisted of Nestle shedding its under-performing USA Confectionery and Gerber life insurance businesses last year.

In 2020, Nestlé's organic sales rose 3.6%, mainly as a result of strong growth in its premium pet food business. Underlying earnings improved by 3.5% on a constant-currency basis.

Nestlé positioned for higher growth in nutritional health products in 2021 by acquiring new collagen products, medical foods and treatments for life-threatening food allergies last year.

Nestlé is one of the oldest dividend payers among the European Dividend Aristocrats; the company has been paying dividends continuously since 1959. Nestlé's dividends grew 10% in 2020 to $2.70 per share.

Getty Images

Bunzl

Market value: $11.1 billion

$11.1 billion Dividend yield: 2.3%

2.3% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 27

British Bunzl (BZLFY, $32.79) benefited from robust COVID-related demand for cleaning products in 2020. The company is a leading distributor of cleaning solutions, safety equipment and healthcare consumable products. Its sales of masks, sanitizers, gloves, disinfectants, face shields and related equipment more than doubled last year, and was only partially offset by reduce demand from foodservice customers.

Much of the company's recent growth has come from acquisitions. Bunzl has closed roughly 160 acquisitions since 2004, in the process extending its reach to 31 countries. Transactions from 2020 included the purchase of a Canadian hygiene products company and a Brazilian distributor of protective equipment.

Bunzl's revenues grew by 9.4% on a constant-currency basis in 2020, while adjusted earnings shot 26.6% higher. Meanwhile, it grew the dividend from 51.3 pence to 54.1 pence – a 5.5% improvement. Bunzl has posted 27 consecutive years of dividend increases with annual dividend growth ranging around 10%.

Getty Images

EssilorLuxottica

Market value: $70.7 billion

$70.7 billion Dividend yield: 0.9%

0.9% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 27

EssilorLuxottica (ESLOY, $80.99) is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Headquartered in Paris, the company owns the Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux and Transitions eyewear brands and sells direct to consumers through its Sunglass Hut and LensCrafter retail stores. The business was created when lens manufacturer Essilor merged with eyeglass frame maker Luxottica in 2018 and retail stores were added to the mix by purchasing Dutch optical company Grandvision.

Essilor announced a collaboration with Facebook in September to develop Ray-Ban branded "smart" glasses, which will be available in stores beginning in 2021.

COVID-related store shutdowns triggered a 20% decline in Essilor's revenues during the first nine months of 2020, although sales rebounded in the September quarter. E-commerce was a particularly bright spot with September quarter e-commerce revenues up 40% year-to-date.

EssilorLuxottica, which has been among the European Dividend Aristocrats for more than a quarter-century, grew its dividend 35% in 2019 and paid an interim dividend of €1.15 in December 2020. A final dividend has not yet been announced.

Getty Images

Sanofi

Market value : $125.7 billion

: $125.7 billion Dividend yield : 3.8%

: 3.8% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 27

French drug-maker Sanofi (SNY, $49.97) specializes in medicines for diabetes, rare blood disorders, immune disorders, cancer and multiple sclerosis. The company also produces vaccines. Sanofi's blockbuster drugs include Lantus (diabetes), Dupixent (atopic dermatitis), Aubagio (multiple sclerosis) and Lovenox (cardiovascular). While Latus sales are declining due to generic competition, Sanofi is offsetting this decline with newer drugs like Dupixent, which grew revenues 74% in 2020.

The company's sales rose 3% in 2020, driven by Dupixent and influenza vaccine sales. Reported EPS was 338% higher due to capital gains from the company's sale of its stake in Regeneron. On an adjusted basis, EPS improved 4%. Sanofi is guiding for high-single-digit EPS growth in 2021.

In January, the company announced plans to acquire Kymab for a $1.1 billion payment upfront and $350 million of milestone payments. Kymab is developing a novel monoclonal antibody that treats a variety of immune disorders and inflammatory diseases.

The European Dividend Aristocrat paid a €3.20 dividend in 2020, up 2% from the prior year, and delivered its 27th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Getty Images

Fresenius SE

Market value: $25.4 billion

$25.4 billion Dividend yield: 2.2%

2.2% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 28

Germany's Fresenius SE (FSNUY, $11.49) is a global leader in healthcare services. The company owns a network of hospitals, a hospital supply business and a project management and construction business serving hospital groups. It also owns a 31% stake in dialysis-services provider Fresenius Medical Care.

Fresenius SE is the largest private hospital operator in Europe based on a network of 89 acute care hospitals, 128 outpatient clinics and six prevention centers that together treat 15.4 million patients annually.

In fiscal 2020, sales improved by 5%, but EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) were level, and earnings per share declined by 3%.

The company has delivered an impressive 27 consecutive years of dividend growth. Dividends rose 12% in 2020 and growth over five years has exceeded 15% annually.

Getty Images

Wolters Kluwer

Market value: $23.3 billion

$23.3 billion Dividend yield: 2.4%

2.4% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 31

Dutch IT firm Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY, $89.48) provides professional information and software solutions and services for customers in the healthcare, tax and accounting, corporate governance, legal and regulatory industries. The company sells to customers in 180 countries, and derives roughly 62% of revenues from North America, 30% from Europe and 8% from Asia Pacific.

Recurring revenues represent more than 80% of total revenues and provide Wolters Kluwer with enough flexibility to consistently invest 8% to 10% of sales in product development and pay a rising dividend. The company anticipates future growth will come from extending its product lines and distribution channels and making bolt-on acquisitions that are accretive to EPS.

Reflecting a strong contribution from recurring revenues, Wolters Kluwer's overall sales rose 1% during 2020, adjusted operating profits improved 5% and adjusted free cash flow increased 16% on a constant-currency basis.

The company introduced a COVID-19 Enterprise Solution in 2020, acquired two businesses (XCM Solutions and eOriginal) and divested its ComplyTrack healthcare regulatory risk management tool for an undisclosed amount.

Wolters Kluwer has improved its payout for more than three decades. The company established a progressive dividend policy in 2007 and switched from annual to semi-annual dividends in 2015. Dividends rose 20% in 2019. In 2020, the company paid a €0.47-per-share interim dividend that was 40% less than the prior-year interim dividend. However, a final dividend of €0.89 will result in total payouts of €1.36, up 15% year-over-year.

Getty Images

Kerry Group

Market value: $23.2 billion

$23.2 billion Dividend yield: 0.8%

0.8% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 34

Ireland's Kerry Group (KRYAY, $131.10) is a leading developer and manufacturer of specialty ingredients used to improve the flavor, appearance and health benefits of packaged foods. The company has manufacturing facilities in 148 sites and sales in more than 150 countries.

Kerry Group is the global market leader in flavorings used in dairy, savory, cereal, beverage and nutritional supplements and also supplies ingredients for five of the world's top 10 blockbuster drugs.

The company's strategies for future growth focus on expanding sales channels and its customer base by entering adjacent markets such as snack foods and food-to-go solutions.

Although COVID negatively impacted the company's first-half 2020 results, the business recovered strongly in the September quarter, generating volume that approached prior year levels. Kerry also acquired a Canadian manufacturer of probiotics and a Chinese supplier of savory flavorings during the September quarter.

Its preliminary expectations for full-year 2020 include a 4.0% decline in revenues, and a 9.4% drop in adjusted EPS.

However, since its 1986 IPO, Kerry Group has generated 10% annual growth in sales, 13% yearly adjusted EPS gains and 17% annual dividend rises. Going forward, Kerry Group targets 10% or higher annual EPS and dividend growth.

The company raised its dividend 10% in 2020, extending its record of payout hikes and continuing its membership in the European Dividend Aristocrats.

Getty Images

Roche Holdings

Market value : $277.3 billion

: $277.3 billion Dividend yield : 3.0%

: 3.0% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 34

Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holdings (RHHBY, $40.63) is the world's largest biotech company and a leader in in-vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics. The company owns many of the world's top-selling oncology drugs such as Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Perjeta and Tecentriq.

Roche faces challenges from generic competition for some cancer drugs and aims to offset this impact with newer drugs like Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), which Roche believes could replace nearly half of the lost cancer sales.

Roche introduced four new medicines in 2020 and has 19 new compounds in late-stage development. The company began a major player in the COVID-19 space during 2020 by launching 15 coronavirus diagnostic products and developing four different medicines for treating COVID-19 infections currently in clinical trials.

Roche's sales grew 1% in 2020 as a result of robust sales of COVID diagnostics, which more than offsetting lower pharmaceutical sales attributable to generic competition. Core EPS rose 4% and Roche is guiding for low to mid-single digit revenue and EPS growth and a rising dividend in 2021.

Roche increased its dividend 3% in 2020, extending its record to 18 consecutive years of payout hikes. All told, it has delivered more than three decades of dividend stability or growth.

Getty Images

L’Oreal

Market value: $221.1 billion

$221.1 billion Dividend yield: 1.2%

1.2% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 37

French firm L'Oreal (LRLCY, $78.69) is a world leader in skin care, hair care and cosmetics. Its iconic brand portfolio includes the Lancôme Paris, Garnier and Maybelline brands. The company has the No. 1 global share in the cosmetics market, offering 36 different personal care brands across 150 countries. Its products are sold in hair salons, drug stores, big box stores and via the Internet.

Because of its strong brands, L'Oreal was able to outperform the overall beauty market in 2020. The company anticipates a return to growth in 2021, fueled by product launches, maximizing its digital presence and e-commerce channels and expanding its presence in China.

L'Oreal has grown dividends 8% annually over the past 10 years. Shareholders who have owned the stock more than two years also qualify for a 10% loyalty bonus dividend.

Getty Images

Halma

Market value: $12.6 billion

$12.6 billion Dividend yield : 0.6%

: 0.6% Consecutive years of stable or rising dividend: 41

U.K.-based Halma (HLMAF, $33.20) provides technologies for the safety, health and environmental markets. Its product line includes instruments for detecting gas leaks, explosions and corrosion and fire detection and suppression systems. Halma derives the majority of its sales in the U.S. and Europe.

The company has generated 17 consecutive years of rising sales and profits, driven by new products and niche acquisitions. Over this period, revenues have risen 10% annually and profits have increased at an 11% annual rate. However, COVID business slowdowns have impacted 2020-21 results; Halma's sales and profits were each down 5% during the first six months of 2020-21.

Halma is the longest-tenured of the European Dividend Aristocrats at more than four decades of payout growth. The company raised its dividend 5% in 2020, extending its consistent record of 5% or higher annual dividend hikes. Analysts look for Halma to deliver 11% adjusted EPS growth and 5% dividend growth in 2020-21.

