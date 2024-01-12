News & Insights

European diesel refining margins rise after Yemen air strikes

January 12, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European diesel refining margins rose on Friday to above $30 a barrel, their highest since Dec. 7, as intensifying conflict in the Red Sea increased concerns about potential supply disruptions.

Europe relies heavily on diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East.

At least four oil tankers have diverted course from the Red Sea since overnight strikes by the U.S. and Britain on Houthi targets in Yemen, shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed.

