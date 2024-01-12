European diesel refining margins rise after Yemen air strikes

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European diesel refining margins rose on Friday to above $30 a barrel, their highest since Dec. 7, as intensifying conflict in the Red Sea increased concerns about potential supply disruptions.

Europe relies heavily on diesel imports from Asia and the Middle East.

At least four oil tankers have diverted course from the Red Sea since overnight strikes by the U.S. and Britain on Houthi targets in Yemen, shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

