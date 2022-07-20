European diesel imports spike in July, Vortexa data shows

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - European diesel imports from Russia in the July 1-19 period reached 825,000 barrels per day (bpd), the highest import rate since March and a 24% increase on June levels, data from oil analytics firm Vortexa showed.

Vortexa expects non-Russian European imports to reach 660,000 bpd in July.

The European Union in May agreed to cut 90% of its oil imports from Russia by the end of this year.

Russia accounted for 40% of Europe's imports of refined product, reaching 800,000 bpd in 2020, 55% of which was diesel and gasoil, Eurostat figures show.

