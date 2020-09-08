European Crypto Tax Companies Announce Merger to Power US Expansion

Two of Europeâs largest crypto tax reporting firms are to merge in an effort to turbocharge a planned expansion into the U.S. market.

Austria-based Blockpit and Germanyâs Crypto Tax announced the merger Tuesday, saying they would start offering a range of compliance and tax services all under one roof.

Crypto Tax provides tax reporting frameworks, for crypto and non-crypto assets, like traditional securities, that can be adjusted to different countries; Blockpit offers anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) compliance tools.

Klaus Himmer, co-founder and managing director of CryptoTax, and Florian Wimmer, founder, and CEO of Blockpit, told CoinDesk the merger will make them a full-scale regtech company.

The new company will trade under the âBlockpitâ brand, but will retain the âCrypto Taxâ name for the taxation services.

Structured by Austrian M&A specialist Venionaire, Wimmer said the merger was close to a 50:50 deal.

Blockpitâs existing offices in Linz will become the new headquarters for the newly merged company, with Crypto Taxâs offices in Munich to be retained.

A tax solution had already been developed by Crypto Tax, but is yet to be rolled out.

The new company, already prevalent in the German-speaking world, will now turn its attention to rolling out specialized regtech products in the much-larger U.S. market.

The new Blockpit plans to raise â¬1.6 million (~$1.9 million) from both companiesâ existing investors and get the ball rolling on an extended Series C to fund the U.S. move.

A prospective expansion to other English-speaking countries, as well as the Asian markets, is in the works for 2021.

Wimmer said the merger has likely saved both companies a year or so building out products the other company already had.

