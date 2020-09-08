European Crypto Exchange Falls Victim to $1.6M Hack

A small exchange in Slovakia has disclosed that hackers managed to break into its hot wallets and make off with approximately $1.6 million in various cryptocurrencies.

Eterbase announced on its Telegram channel Tuesday that hot wallets for six of its listed cryptocurrencies had been compromised.

On Monday night, hackers stole bitcoin, ether, XRP, tezos, algorand and TRON, transferring the funds into public wallets that have since been emptied.

At current prices, the amount stolen is worth just under $1.6 million.

Eterbase shared the wallet addresses on the firmâs Telegram channel, but has withheld further details until its own investigation into the attack is complete.

Based in Bratislava, Slovakia, Eterbase lists euro trading pairs against a series of conventional and DeFI-related digital assets.

Itâs been averaging around $3 million in daily trading volume, according to CoinGecko.

The exchange has contacted the authorities and has suspended trading and European Union bank withdrawals until Sept. 10.

CoinDesk asked Eterbase whether it would reimburse users funds affected in the hack, but received no immediate response.

