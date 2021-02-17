European Court of Human Rights says Russia should free Navalny

Recasts with court statement, adds detail

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) have ruled that Russia should immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Strasbourg-based ECHR said on Wednesday it had ruled on Feb. 16 to "indicate to the Government of Russia... to release the applicant".

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on the ruling by the ECHR -- the international court of the Council of Europe, Europe's main human rights forum, of which Russia is a member.

But Russia passed a law last year giving its national legislation precedence over international treaties and rulings from international bodies in cases when they conflict with the Russian constitution.

Navalny's allies had earlier published a letter from a member of the court containing its decision which a Navalny ally, Leonid Volkov, said was binding.

Navalny, 44, was detained after returning to Russia from Germany last month and jailed on Feb. 2 for violating the parole terms on what he says was a trumped charge.

He had been treated in Germany for a poisoning with what many Western countries say was a nerve agent in Siberia last August.

Several Western countries have called for his release and said they could impose sanctions against Russia over the case.

Navalny's lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Anton Zverev and Polina Ivanova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams and Timothy Heritage)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.