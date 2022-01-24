European corporate default insurance costs jump

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Credit default swap indexes measuring the cost of insuring against European corporate bond defaults jumped on Monday to the highest since early-December as stock markets slumped on the prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

The spread on the iTraxx European Crossover index, which measures the cost of insuring exposure to a basket of sub-investment-grade European companies surged nearly 13 basis points to 280 bps, the highest since December 6. ITEXO5Y=MG

The spread on the iTraxx European index, which measures the cost of insuring against investment-grade corp bond defaults rose nearly 3 bps to nearly 58 bps, also the highest since December 6. ITEEU5Y=MG

CDS for junk debt are up on average by more than 40 bps since the start of 2022 while those for high-grade corporate bonds have risen around 10 bps.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao)

