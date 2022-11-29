US Markets

European Commissioner Breton: EU will not remain passive on U.S. subsidies

November 29, 2022 — 05:20 am EST

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The European Union will not remain passive on new U.S. subsidies and must act to protect European competitiveness, Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the bloc's internal market, told an industry conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

