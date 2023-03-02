European Commission: extending probe on Germany's payments to RWE and LEAG on phasing out coal-fired power

March 02, 2023 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - The European Union Commission will change the scope of its investigation into billion-euro payments the German government intends to make towards utilities RWE RWEG.DE and LEAG for phasing out coal-fired power production.

"The Commission's preliminary view is that the compensation to RWE continues to constitute State aid," the EU body said, but it added that the revised calculation of RWE's foregone profits submitted by Germany now appeared more conservative compared to the previous calculation.

Germany last year notified the EU commission of its plans to accelerate shutting down some coal production plants in the West-German Rhine lignite mining area sooner than planned while keeping the sum to compensate the companies for the phase-out at 2.6 billion euros ($2.76 billion).

"Therefore, the Commission has decided to extend the scope of its ongoing investigation to cover the new elements notified by Germany", the commission said in a statement.

