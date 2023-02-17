European Commission: approves €460 million Spanish support for ArcelorMittal to decarbonise steel production

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission said in a statement on Friday it had approved a €460 million Spanish measure to support ArcelorMittal Spain to partially decarbonise its steel production.

It said the measure will contribute to the achievement of the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the European Green Deal targets, while helping to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

The aid, which will take the form of a direct grant, will support the construction of a renewable hydrogen-based direct reduced iron plant in Gijón.

Together with a new electric arc furnace, the plant will substitute the current blast furnace. Natural gas, initially used in the gas mix, will be gradually phased out of the steel production processes. Ultimately, the plant will be operated using renewable hydrogen with syngas produced from waste and metallurgical gases.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq)

