European Commission Unconditionally Clears American Axle & Manufacturing-Dowlais Merger

(RTTNews) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. or AAM, (AXL) and Dowlais Group plc (DWL.L) announced Monday that the European Commission has unconditionally cleared their merger. The European Commission's clearance decision was issued on October 1, 2025, meaning that the EU Antitrust Condition has been satisfied.

The merger has now been cleared, including by way of the expiration of applicable waiting periods and/or confirmation of no further questions, and the related conditions to the merger satisfied, under antitrust laws in seven of the ten required jurisdictions where antitrust filings were made, namely the USA, India, UK, Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and, now, the EU.

The clearances that remain outstanding under antitrust laws are Brazil, Mexico and China, which are expected in early November 2025, in the fourth quarter of 2025, and in late 2025 or early 2026, respectively.

Based on the progress to date, the companies now expect that the merger to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Additionally, in the Scheme Document, AAM stated its intention to invite Roberto Fioroni - Chief Financial Officer of Dowlais, Markus Bannert - Chief Executive Officer of GKN Automotive, and Jean-Marc Durbuis - Chief Executive Officer of GKN Powder Metallurgy to join existing AAM executives as part of the senior executive management team of the combined Group, in roles to be confirmed.

Following discussions with Fioroni, he has indicated that he wishes to pursue other opportunities.

