European Commission signs third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8 bln vaccine doses

May 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday that it signed a third contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE and Pfizer Inc PFE.N for an additional 1.8 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The contract reserves the doses on behalf of all European Union member states, between end 2021 to 2023, the statement added. The contract requires that the vaccine production is based in the EU and that essential components are sourced from the EU.

