European Commission proposes 10-year approval extension for glyphosate

September 20, 2023 — 05:59 am EDT

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday extending approval for glyphosate, the active ingredient in Bayer AG's BAYGn.DE Roundup weed killer, by 10 years.

Glyphosate has been a focus of controversy since the World Health Organization's cancer agency concluded in 2015 that it was probably carcinogenic to humans. Bayer has said decades of studies have shown that glyphosate is safe for human use.

The proposal will be put to a vote by the 27 EU members, with a "qualified majority" of 15 members representing at least 65% of the EU population required either to support or to block the proposal.

