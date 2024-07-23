European Commission To Probe Delivery Hero, Glovo On Possible Breach Of Competition Rules

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has announced the opening of a formal investigation into Delivery Hero SE and Glovo. The antitrust investigation is to assess whether Delivery Hero and Glovo have breached EU competition rules by participating in a cartel in the sector of online ordering and delivery of food, grocery and other daily consumer goods in the European Economic Area.

From July 2018, Delivery Hero held a minority share in Glovo. In July 2022, it acquired its sole control. Delivery Hero said it is fully cooperating with the European Commission.

