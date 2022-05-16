Markets
VALN

European Commission Plans To Terminate Purchase Agreement For Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) said Monday that it has received a notice from the European Commission of intent to terminate the advance purchase agreement for the company's inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.

The purchase agreement provides the European Commission with a right to terminate the deal if VLA2001 had not received a marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency by April 30, 2022.

Valneva has 30 days from May 13, 2022 to obtain a marketing authorization or propose an acceptable remediation plan.

The company noted that it will work with the European Commission and the participating the European Commission member states to agree to a remediation plan and to make VLA2001 available to those member states who still wish to receive it.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VALN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular